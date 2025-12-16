IPL 2026 mini auction began on a fiery note as Australia all-rounder Cameron Green was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders at a whopping price of Rs 25.20 crore. Green triggered a heavy bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Later, Chennai Super Kings also entered the war and made it a thrilling affair. With Rs 25.20 crore, Green became the costliest overseas star in the history of IPL auction, surpassing pacer Mitchell Starc, who was also bought by KKR in IPL 2024 auction for Rs 24.75 crore. (IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates)

However, his salary for the season would still be Rs 18 crore (USD 1.9 million) as the rest of the amount will go towards the BCCI's player development programme as per the rules of the auction for foreign players.

Green, who previously turned up for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has so far played 29 matches in the IPL to aggregate 707 runs and take 16 wickets.

What IPL rule says

The reason is IPL's "maximum-fee" rule, which states that a foreign player's maximum fee at a mini auction will be the lower value between the highest retention slab (Rs 18 crore) and the highest price at the previous mega auction (Rs 27 crore for Rishabh Pant in 2025).

In the first set of IPL 2026 auction, the likes of Devon Conway, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan remained unsold while Miller was bought by DC for Rs 2 crore.

Shaw went unsold despite his fine run of form in the domestic circuit lately, and so was the case with Sarfaraz, who smashed a 22-ball 73 in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match for Mumbai on Tuesday.

(With PTI Inputs)