Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale speaks about Kumar Sangakkara's appointment as head coach and dismisses RR sale rumours, saying, "It's been on for 17 years." RR confirmed last month that former Sri Lanka stalwart Kumar Sangakkara will serve in a dual role as head coach and director of cricket for the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Sangakkara has taken over the role, which was left vacant after the departure of former India icon Rahul Dravid, who left the Royals in August following a disappointing campaign in IPL 2025. "Tough decision (on coaching restructuring). Kumar Sangakkara has been a coach before. It was about simplification. No judgment on Rahul Dravid, who remains one of the greatest to have coached India," Manoj Badale said as per ESPNcricinfo.

"It's been on for 17 years, nothing new there," he added.

Rajasthan Royals, after a lean IPL 2025, traded Sanju Samson and Sam Curran in place of Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the IPL mini auction 2026.

During the mini auction, the Royals till the 10th set have signed three uncapped Indians: Sushant Mishra (Rs 90 lakh), Yash Raj Punja (Rs 30 lakh), and Vignesh Puthur (Rs 30 lakh).

While India spinner Ravi Bishnoi sparked a bidding war at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, the Royals signed the leg spinner for Rs 7.20 crore.