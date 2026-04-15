Former Australian skipper Aaron Finch raised concerns over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) premium all-rounder Cameron Green's struggles in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. He emphasised that team selections should not be influenced by a player's auction price, calling such an approach misguided, and stressed that players must be picked based on role suitability and conditions rather than cost. Finch pointed to Tim Seifert as a strong option waiting in the wings, citing his specialist opening skills, recent form, and wide range of attacking shots. He also mentioned Green's limited recent T20 exposure due to injuries, suggesting that team balance and current form should take priority in selection decisions.

Finch also highlighted that Green batting at No. 6 is an unfamiliar role, noting that he has predominantly operated in the top order throughout his career. Green came to bat at No. 6 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday and was removed by Noor Ahmed on a golden duck. Green has batted just nine times at that number out of the 68 times he has batted in T20s. The last time was in 2024. Green was an Rs 25.20 crore buy at the auction.

"Starting against two spinners [Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad], he only lasted one ball. But that's his worst nightmare, walking out to bat [against spin], particularly in a run chase," Finch said. "I don't think you ever pick a team on price tags. That would be really ignorant to do that. Because buying at the auction is a supply and demand of a skill set that you bring. It's not about, well, we have to play this guy because we paid this much for him. He's playing out of position. His best numbers have been at the top of the order," Finch said as per ESPNcricinfo.

"Cameron Green batting at No. 6, that's an unusual position for him. I don't think he's done that a huge amount in T20 cricket. You've got Seifert sitting in the wings; he's a specialist opener. Cameron Green hasn't played a huge amount of T20 cricket [recently, because of injuries]," Finch said. "So you've got a guy there who brings a good skill set and really good form in Seifert, coming off a good [T20] World Cup. Who's got the scoops, he's got the ramps, he's got a lot of different options."

Green has had a modest outing so far, managing just 56 runs and picking up a solitary wicket from five matches in the Indian Premier League. KKR sit right at the bottom of the points table and are still searching for their first win of IPL 2026.

KKR will look to turn their fortunes around when they face the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on April 17, having endured an unprecedented start to their campaign with four consecutive defeats and a match with no result. This is also the first time in franchise history they have failed to win any of their opening five matches, and they will be desperate to secure their first two points of the season.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash