Sameer Rizvi is off to a dream start in the Indian Premier League 2026. Coming in as an Impact Substitute in the first two matches for Delhi Capitals, the star batter has won the Player of the Match awards. He scored 70 not out off 47 balls in DC's campaign opener against Lucknow Super Giants and followed it up with 90 off 51 against Mumbai Indians. After Rizvi's fiery knock against MI, fans on social media blasted his former franchise, Chennai Super Kings, for releasing him.

Rizvi was first bought by CSK for Rs 8.4 crore at the IPL 2024 auction. After one year with the side, he was released, and Delhi Capitals picked the player in the next bidding war for Rs 95 lakh. They also retained the player for the ongoing season, and he is now reaping rewards for the franchise.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Sameer Rizvi's last 3 knocks for Delhi Capitals:



vs PBKS - 58(25)

vs LSG - 70(47)

vs MI - 90(51)



& u know what? CSK let him go to DC for just 95 lakhs when he showed glimpses of his unlimited potential in very 1st game. CSK is worse team for youngsters!pic.twitter.com/zmDEOe9SMB — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) April 4, 2026

CSK fans watching Sameer Rizvi winning back to back Man of the match awards for DC.pic.twitter.com/UTNyD8v0C8 — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 4, 2026

90 runs off just 51 balls for Sameer Rizvi against Mumbai Indians.



He was bought by CSK in 2024 for 8.40 crore but didn't get enough opportunities. Then Delhi Capitals picked him up in 2025 for just 95 lakh and now he's winning matches for them.pic.twitter.com/bjZBi0KipG — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) April 4, 2026

BIG BLUNDER FROM CSK



> CSK bought Sameer Rizvi in 2024 for 8.40 CR

> Played him mostly at No.6

> Didn't give him chances

> Released him in 2025

> Delhi Capitals bought him for just 95 lakh

> Backed him at No. 4 and now he's winning matches for them

pic.twitter.com/bjZBi0KipG — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) April 4, 2026

After the knock against MI, Rizvi said his consistent effort to overcome weaknesses had begun to show results, adding that all of his hard work has started to pay off now. In the chase of 163, DC were at 73/3 at the halfway mark before Rizvi got the game in his team's favour by hitting seven fours and as many sixes in his 51-ball 90 at a strike rate of 176.47. He stitched stands of 66 and 78 with Pathum Nissanka (44) and David Miller (21 not out) as DC completed the chase with 11 balls to spare.

"Yes, I have worked very hard on myself because since last year there have been many changes. I worked on all my weaknesses, and I used to have some problems against fast bowlers, so I worked a lot on that throughout the year. The hard work is paying off now, I am batting well," Rizvi said at the conclusion of the game.

Rizvi's seven sixes are the joint-most hit by a DC batter against MI in IPL history and the third-highest score by a batter from his side against the five-time champions. As an Impact Player, only Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan have scored more in a single IPL innings than Rizvi.

"I always try to play according to the situation. If the situation is changing, then I play accordingly in both innings. At the start, our situation required some time, so I took my time. Then, according to the situation, once I got settled at the wicket, I played my shots and tried to watch the ball till the very end," he added.

(With IANS Inputs)

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