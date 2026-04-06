Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar etched his name into the record books on Sunday as he became only the second bowler and the first fast bowler to take 200 wickets in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bhuvneshwar achieved the milestone by dismissing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ayush Mhatre during their IPL 2026 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The seasoned campaigner, now the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, joined fellow Indian and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the exclusive 200-wicket club. Bhuvneshwar's tally now stands at 200 wickets in 192 matches, at an average of 27.25. Chahal leads the charts with 224 wickets in 176 matches at an average of 22.68, while Sunil Narine sits third with 193 wickets from 191 matches.

Bhuvneshwar reached the landmark in style, troubling Mhatre with a hard-length delivery outside the off stump that rose sharply. Attempting a pull shot, Mhatre was cramped for room and mistimed the stroke, sending the ball looping towards mid-off, where RCB skipper Rajat Patidar completed a simple catch.

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