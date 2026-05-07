Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripted history with his appearance an IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday. He became the first-ever fast bowler in the tournament's history to play 200 matches. Bhuvneshwar was named in RCB's playing XI as captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first. It is worth noting that Bhuvneshwar is the only pacer in IPL history to claim 200 or more wickets.

#TATAIPL games.

#TATAIPL wickets.



No pacer has ever breached the 200-game and wickets mark in the league before.... Bhuvi just did tonight.



We're glad to witness your magic in Red, Blue, and Gold, pic.twitter.com/gcAfALeuck — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 7, 2026

Speaking about the milestone, Bhuvneshwar said, "It is indeed special-any milestone is, really-and playing 200 matches is, in itself, a massive achievement. So, naturally, I am feeling very happy. Furthermore, I think the best part is that I am achieving this with a team that won the trophy last year and is playing exceptionally well this season; that makes it even better.

"It is very difficult to pick just one (special moment), but if I absolutely had to name something special, I would choose my debut wicket. My journey began so many years ago, and that very first wicket is always something special.

"Things are going well right now. It has certainly been demanding, especially considering the way the format itself has evolved... Given the way batsmen are changing and the aggressive approach they are adopting during the Powerplay, it is always a demanding challenge to constantly improve one's game. However, I believe what has worked for me personally is the consistent focus on strengthening my basics."

LSG made a few changes due to injuries, with Josh Inglis, Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan missing out, while Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav and Shahbaz Ahmed came into the side.

RCB named an unchanged XI from their last match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav

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