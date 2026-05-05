The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to announce the venues for the IPL 2026 playoffs and final soon, but uncertainty continues to surround the location of the final. BCCI sources have revealed that the playoff matches are likely to be split between Punjab and Karnataka, with Bengaluru facing complications that could prevent it from hosting the marquee final. According to a BCCI source, the convention for the IPL final is that the defending champions host the match. However, political issues in Bengaluru-particularly related to demands for MLA tickets-are currently creating disruptions.

"The IPL 2026 playoff and final venues will be announced soon. The matches are likely to be divided between Punjab and Karnataka. As per convention, the defending champions should host the final, but the MLA ticket issue is creating problems in Bengaluru. If there is no resolution, the BCCI will move the final to another city," the source told ANI.

Earlier, ahead of the IPL 2026 opener between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar suggested that every MLA should receive at least five IPL tickets, claiming that elected representatives are "VIPs" who should not have to wait in line.

Following the remark, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that three tickets for RCB matches in the ongoing IPL would be provided to MLAs and MPs.

Subsequently, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara dismissed allegations of misuse of IPL match tickets by Karnataka MLAs, explaining that tickets are booked online and used only by those who purchase them.

He added that only MLAs themselves or their family members can attend IPL matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, noting that the tickets are clearly marked as "non-transferable" and therefore cannot be used by others.

As of May 5, the IPL 2026 points table shows a fiercely competitive league stage, with several teams still in contention for the coveted playoff spots.

Punjab Kings sit at the top of the standings with 13 points from nine matches, boasting a strong net run rate.

Close behind are Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, all tied on 12 points but separated by net run rate differences, with RCB leading the pack.

In the mid-table, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals both have eight points, keeping their playoff hopes alive as they strive for greater consistency.

Kolkata Knight Riders occupy eighth place with seven points and are still mathematically in contention, though they face an uphill task.

At the bottom of the table, Mumbai Indians have six points from ten games and are struggling to secure a top-four finish, while Lucknow Super Giants languish in last place with just four points, their playoff hopes virtually extinguished

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