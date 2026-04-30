Following a huge furore after he was caught on camera vaping inside the team dressing room during an IPL 2026 match, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was on Thursday fined 25 per cent of his match fee for bringing the game into "disrepute". The incident happened during an IPL game against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur. "Riyan Parag, captain of Rajasthan Royals, has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 40 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Riyan was found to have breached Article 2.21 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to conduct that brings the game into disrepute. The incident occurred during the second innings when Riyan was seen using a vape inside the dressing room.

"Riyan admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the match referee, Amit Sharma."

Interestingly, the statement added that action may also be taken against RR, its officials, and players.

"The BCCI is also exploring other options to initiate proceedings for stringent action against the erring team, its officials, and player(s) to ensure that the reputation of the IPL remains intact," the BCCI said.

When PTI reached out to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia regarding possible action against Rajasthan Royals, he said: "As it is written clearly in the statement, we are exploring what action to take against the team. It is not decided yet."

The Indian government had banned e-cigarettes in 2019, prohibiting their production, sale, and distribution. As per the law, an offender faces imprisonment of up to one year and/or a fine of Rs 1 lakh for a first-time offence.

"Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct is intended to cover all types of conduct that bring the game into disrepute and which are not specifically and adequately covered by the offences set out elsewhere in this Code of Conduct, including Article 2.20," the IPL Code of Conduct states.

"By way of example, Article 2.21 may (depending upon the seriousness and context of the breach) prohibit, without limitation, the following: (a) public acts of misconduct; (b) unruly public behaviour; and (c) inappropriate comments which are detrimental to the interests of the game.

"When assessing the seriousness of the offence, the context of the particular situation, and whether it was deliberate, reckless, negligent, avoidable, and/or accidental shall be considered.

"Further, the person lodging the report shall determine where on the range of severity the conduct lies (with the range of severity starting at conduct of a minor nature-hence a Level 1 offence-up to conduct of an extremely serious nature-hence a Level 4 offence)." Since it is a Level 1 offence, there was no need for a hearing

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