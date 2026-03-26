The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to skip the traditional opening ceremony for IPL 2026 in order to show respect towards the 11 victims of the stampede tragedy in Bengaluru. Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of IPL 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. There will be no celebrations ahead of the match. However, according to Times Of India, the IPL governing council are planning a grand closing ceremony on May 31. "Due to last year's tragic incident on June 4 last year, there will be no formal function on the day of the start of IPL-2026 (in Bengaluru). The BCCI is not organizing any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL-19 as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on June 4, 2025."

However, the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council are planning a grand entertainment function at the closing of the IPL, on the day of the final (May 31)," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Times Of India.

In 2025, Eden Gardens in Kolkata hosted the opening ceremony that featured performances from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, singers Shreya Ghoshal and Karan Aujla, along with a dance performance from actress Disha Patani.

Earlier, a consortium, led by Aditya Birla Group, completed the acquisition of the franchise for Rs 16,660 crore and said it's gratifying to see his Rs 450 crore investment has grown exponentially over the years".

Bolt Ventures (Bolt) and Blackstone's perpetual private equity strategy (BXPE, Blackstone) are the other members of the consortium that have jointly bought the franchise, making RCB the costliest franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Under the new ownership structure, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Director at the Aditya Birla Group, will serve as Chairman, while Satyan Gajwani of Times Internet Limited will take on the role of Vice Chairman. The consortium also includes David Blitzer, founder of Bolt Ventures, and Viral Patel, CEO of BXPE.

(With agency inputs)