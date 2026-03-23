The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the schedule for the IPL Fan Parks 2026 during the first three weekends, coinciding with the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Building on its dedication to expanding the IPL experience beyond stadiums, the Fan Parks will be set up in 15 cities across 11 states over the first three weeks. This will give fans a chance to enjoy the thrill of live IPL matches in a lively, community-focused setting.

Each Fan Park will offer live match screenings and a variety of engaging on-site activities, such as music, entertainment, food courts, kids' play zones, and interactive fan experiences like virtual batting, bowling nets, face painting, cheer-o-meters, and 360-degree photo booths.

Since starting in 2015, the IPL Fan Park initiative has been crucial in broadening the league's reach, delivering the excitement and energy of the IPL to fans nationwide. The 2026 season maintains this tradition, allowing fans in various cities to join in the IPL festivities.

The league also stated that details about the upcoming IPL Fan Parks 2026 will be provided in due course after the schedule for the next phase is announced.

The Fan Parks will take place across three weekends.

Week 1: March 28 & 29, 2026

Week 2: April 4 & 5, 2026

Week 3: April 11 & 12, 2026

Every weekend will feature five Fan Parks across the North, South, East, and West zones to ensure broad regional coverage and high fan participation.

Week 1: March 28 & 29, 2026

Rohtak, Haryana – Chhotu Ram Polytechnic Ground

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh – Govt. MVM College Ground

Nagpur, Maharashtra – Mecosabagh Methodist High School Playground

Tumakuru, Karnataka – Government Junior College Field

Krishnanagar, West Bengal – DL Roy Stadium

Week 2: April 4 & 5, 2026

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh – Amarnath Vidya Ashram

Jodhpur, Rajasthan – Barkatullah Khan Stadium

Nizamabad, Telangana – Women's Educational Society Grounds

Mysuru, Karnataka – SBRR Mahajana First Grade College

Bhubaneswar, Odisha – KITS University Stadium

Week 3: April 11 & 12, 2026

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh – Bhainsali Ground

Nadiad, Gujarat – Radhe Farm

Ratnagiri, Maharashtra – Swargiya Pramod Mahajan Krida Sankul

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu – Hindustan College of Arts & Science

Rourkela, Odisha – Sector 17 Ground

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