The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs on Wednesday, confirming that the final on 31 May will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, the original plan was to hold the final at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In its release, the Board confirmed a change in venue for the final while also announcing the locations for Qualifier 1, the Eliminator, and Qualifier 2, allocating two venues for these three matches.

The BCCI did not allot an eliminator or a qualifier game to Bengaluru, despite the Royal Challengers Bengaluru being the defending champions. The decision was taken owing to 'political complications'.

In its release, the BCCI stated: "Owing to certain operational and logistical considerations, the TATA IPL 2026 Playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case.

"Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned."

Inside Story Behind IPL Final Venue Change

News agency ANI reported on Tuesday that political issues in Bengaluru, particularly related to MLA tickets, created hurdles for the BCCI in organising the IPL 2026 final at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"IPL 2026 playoffs and final venues will be announced soon. Matches are likely to be divided between Punjab and Karnataka. Usually, the previous winner should host the final, but the MLA ticket issue is creating problems in Bengaluru. If there is no solution, the BCCI will move the final to another city," a source stated to ANI.

Before the IPL 2026 opener between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar had suggested that every MLA should receive at least five IPL tickets, claiming that elected representatives are "VIPs" who should not have to wait in line.

Following this, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said three tickets for RCB matches in the ongoing IPL would be provided to MLAs and MPs.

After D.K. Shivakumar's statement, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara dismissed allegations of the misuse of IPL match tickets by Karnataka MLAs, explaining that tickets are booked online and attended by those who purchased them.

He noted that only MLAs themselves or their family members can attend the IPL matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, stating that tickets are clearly marked as "non-transferable" so others cannot use them.

With ANI Inputs

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