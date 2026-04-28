After Delhi Capitals' stunning collapse, South African great Dale Steyn said modern batters are not preparing enough for hard lengths, a flaw exposed by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the IPL here on Monday night. Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar ripped apart the Delhi Capitals' batting line-up by taking six wickets in first four overs, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru dismiss DC for a mere 75 in 16.3 overs. Steyn said batters are not scared anymore but they just do not practice enough for the lengths that the likes of Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar, Kagiso Rabada and Jofra Archer tend to bowl.

"Watching Buvi, Hazelwood, throw KG and Archer in there too, there's a genuine fear from batters not because they scared, but they know exactly where these greats are going to bowl but don't practice enough in that area to have answers," (sic) Steyn wrote on X.

"The fear is technical skill, too deep into the tournament to change now, watch these bowlers continue to dominate. Its called a HARD length for a reason…" (sic) Steyn added.

Former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs gave the batting perspective to Steyn's observations, saying that batters do not charge against bowlers down the pitch enough against these bowlers to disturb their lengths.

"No batter keen to run at them to get them off their lengths," Gibbs replied.

Delhi Capitals, who had slipped to 8 for six at one stage, eventually crawled to 13 for six after six overs to record the lowest-ever powerplay score in the IPL.

In only their previous outing, Delhi Capitals had amassed 264/2 against Punjab Kings but could not defend. PTI DDV APS APS

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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