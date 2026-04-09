David Miller finds himself in the spotlight, taking the blame as the Delhi Capitals suffered an infuriating 1-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Wednesday. A section of fans and critics have targeted Miller, questioning his decision to deny a strike to Kuldeep Yadav on the penultimate ball of the match. However, the other section feels DC would not have gotten anywhere close to the match had Miller not hit those sixes in the 19th over to Mohammed Siraj. Delhi skipper Axar Patel belongs to the latter category.

Speaking to DC players in the dressing room after the game, Axar reminded everyone that the team would not have found itself in a winning position if Miller had not accelerated in the last few overs. Hence, there's no reason to blame him for the 'no single' call.

"At the start of this season, I told you (all) to control emotions and stay calm in any situation. We are all sad, feeling sad, but we can still smile, it's okay. All are, you know, sad, feeling sad. We can still smile, it's okay. It is a long tournament. If he (Miller) didn't hit those sixes, then you know that we would not have been in the game. We'll go [to] Chennai and start again. Keep smiling," Axar said in the DC dressing room.

We keep smiling pic.twitter.com/DWdyihcmzA — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 9, 2026

At the post-match presentation ceremony, Axar admitted that his team should've "played smarter" in certain situations to put themselves in a stronger position to win the match.

"Yeah, obviously the way we are playing, I think both teams played a very good, I think, a very good cricket. And yeah, I think, this type of close game, you can, you know, point out anything. So I think, yes, we played very good cricket. As I said earlier, in a close chase, in a close game, you can point out a lot of things. But I think in the chase, I think we could have played smarter," he said.

Delhi next take on the Chennai Super Kings on April 11 at Chepauk.

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