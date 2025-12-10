The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction is right around the corner, and given the nature of mini-auctions, it would not be a surprise to see a few uncapped Indian stars take home big money pay cheques. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) - India's premier domestic T20 tournament - is being played just ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, giving Indian talents across the country a superb chance to display their skills and move themselves into the radar of IPL franchises. Let's take a look at five uncapped Indian players who could be in high demand thanks to their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025/26 performances.

Auqib Nabi Dar (Jammu and Kashmir)

Jammu and Kashmir's 29-year-old pacer Auqib Nabi has shot to fame in Indian cricket circles in recent months, and is primed to go for big money in the IPL 2026 auction. Nabi has scalped 15 wickets in just seven matches in Elite Group B, at an economy rate of just 7.41.

Nabi has an impressive ability to swing the new ball, and also boasts a terrific first-class record of 125 wickets in just 36 games. He has also reportedly been invited to trails by many IPL teams.

Several franchises will be on the lookout for Indian pacers, and Nabi may be the most sought-after uncapped Indian fast bowler in the auction.

Kartik Sharma (Rajasthan)

Rajasthan are having a dream Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025/26, having qualified to the knockouts from Elite Group D ahead of domestic cricket giants like Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. One of their key performers has been 19-year-old wicket-keeper batter Kartik Sharma.

Kartik Sharma has smashed 133 runs in five matches for Rajasthan at a strike-rate of over 160, making a serious impression with pocket cameos in the middle order.

Kartik's wicket-keeping ability and ability to strike big in the death overs could solve two problems at once for several IPL franchises, making him a prospect to look out for in the IPL 2026 auction.

Left-handed batter Tushar Raheja is another uncapped Indian wicket-keeper batter who could be in high demand in the IPL 2026 auction. Raheja has slammed 151 runs in seven matches at a strike-rate of 164 as an opener for Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Raheja also impressed in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025, finishing as the top run-scorer with a strike-rate of 185.

Hard-hitting Indian wicket-keepers could go for a premium in the auction due to the requirements of many teams, and Raheja will be in the shortlist of many teams.

Although only 27, Anmolpreet Singh has been a seasoned campaigner in domestic cricket for a few years, regularly featuring for a Punjab team that features several IPL stars. However, Anmolpreet has never quite received the money or hype that his Punjab teammates like Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera and Ramandeep Singh have.

However, that could change in the IPL 2026 auction. Anmolpreet has been second to only Abhishek - the No. 1 T20 batter in the world - among Punjab's highest run-scorers. He has slammed 241 runs in seven matches at a strike-rate of 172, helping Punjab top Elite Group C.

He has had short but unsuccessful stints with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in the past, but will enter the IPL 2026 auction as one of the most in-form uncapped Indian batters.

Rajasthan's 23-year-old pacer Ashok Sharma has finished as the leading wicket-taker of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025/26 league phase, taking 19 in just seven games and all but guaranteeing himself to be picked up in the IPL 2026 auction.

Capable of clocking up to 140 kmph, Ashok's performances in SMAT has meant that he will be sought after by teams looking for Indian pacers in the auction.

What could also play into Ashok's favour is that he has been a part of IPL teams before, having been picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the past.