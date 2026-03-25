Legendary India captain Sourav Ganguly reflected on Rajasthan Royals (RR) becoming the costliest Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, as they were bought for USD 1.63 billion (more than Rs 15,000 crore). Ganguly, who faced the very first ball of the inaugural IPL season in 2008, marvelled at the league's growth, comparing its current stature to powerhouse leagues in other sports like the Premier League and the NBA. Ganguly praised the fact that the IPL has expanded to such a sporting phenomenon despite being active for only two to three months of the year.

"It's great news for the IPL. When it started in 2007, and as I've said before, I faced the first ball of the league in 2008 - RCB versus KKR. To see where the IPL has reached now is phenomenal," Ganguly said, in response to a question by NDTV.

"It also shows how much the game has expanded. Some of the buyers are from the United States, and the interest in Indian cricket in that part of the world is fantastic," he added.

Ganguly compared the IPL to leagues like the NBA and the Premier League to highlight the extent of its growth.

"I think it (IPL) is as big (as the NBA). The broadcast rights are as big as anywhere in the world. To put IPL in the same bracket - broadcast rights are at times bigger than an EPL game," Ganguly said.

"The numbers involved are mind-boggling for a sports franchise that plays for just two-and-a-half to three months a year," he added.

On Tuesday, a consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani emerged as the winner in the bid to acquire Rajasthan Royals. The consortium reportedly acquired 100 per cent of the franchise at a valuation of USD 1.63 billion (Rs 15,286 crore).

Somani is the founder of IntraEdge, Academian, and Truyo.AI. He is backed by American businessman Rob Walton, of the Walmart family, and the Hamp family, who own majority stakes in National Football League (NFL) side Detroit Lions. Sheila Ford Hamp also has roots in the Ford family, who are co-owners of the Ford Motor Company.

Later in the day, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was reportedly acquired for USD 1.78 billion (more than Rs 16,000 crore).