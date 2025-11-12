As the Indian Premier League 2026 retention deadline gets closer, all the franchises are busy in finalising their lists. November 15 is the deadline for the sides to submit the names of retained and released players. The rumoured trade of Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja-Sam Curran with Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson is in focus these days. Multiple reports have confirmed about the talks being underway. Amid the rumoured trade, a new report has emerged from the Mumbai Indians' camp, claiming that Arjun Tendulkar might leave the side.

MI and Lucknow Super Giants are in talks for two players - Arjun and Shardul Thakur, claimed a Cricbuzz report. It added that it might not be a swap, and would rather be individual deals, which means that the teams will pay in cash to obtain the services of the two players.

Making his debut in 2023, Arjun Tendulkar has played five IPL matches for Mumbai Indians, taking only three wickets. However, Arjun was brought back at his base price of Rs 30 lakhs by the five-time champions in the IPL 2025 mega auctions.

Talking about Shardul, he was not picked at IPL 2025 auction and was rather included into the LSG squad as a replacement for left-arm fast bowler Mohsin Khan.

Earlier this year, Shardul opened up about not getting picked up by any team in the mega auction. "I feel all these things happen in cricket. It was a bad day for me in the auction (I didn't get picked by any franchise.) LSG was the one who approached me first due to the injuries to their bowlers, so it was always on the cards. I had to accept it with Zaheer Khan around. You have to go through such things (ups and downs) in cricket," he said.

The all-rounder played 10 games for LSG in IPL 2025. While he failed to play any noticeable knock with the bat, the player picked up 13 wickets.