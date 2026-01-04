Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was over the moon after unlocking a significant personal milestone. On Friday, the 30-year-old completed 400 wickets in T20 cricket following his three-wicket burst for the Rangpur Riders during their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) clash against the Sylhet Stallions. Mustafizur entered the match with 399 wickets in 312 innings. Taking to social media, Mustafizur expressed his gratitude for becoming the first Bangladeshi pacer to scalp 400 wickets in the format.

"Alhamdulillah for another milestone. 400 T20 wickets and a solid win against the Sylhet Titans. Always grateful to perform. Thanks to everyone for the love and support," Mustafizur posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Alhamdulillah for another milestone. 400 T20 wickets and a solid win against the Sylhet Titans. Always grateful to perform. Thanks to everyone for the love and support. pic.twitter.com/K6jlqRRfNc — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) January 2, 2026

Hours after achieving the milestone, Mustafizur was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from their squad for IPL 2026 on Saturday, due to rising political tensions between India and Bangladesh.

KKR, who picked up Mustafizur for Rs 9.20 crore during the IPL 2026 mini-auction, were forced to release the player after the BCCI issued a directive to do so. Pressure had been mounting on the BCCI regarding the pacer's participation following the recent killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh and India's subsequent expression of concern for the safety of minorities there.

The criticism also extended to KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, with some politicians from the ruling BJP questioning the decision to include the bowler given the current scenario.

In the aftermath of Mustafizur's release, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reportedly decided to approach the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding a change in venue for their matches at the T20 World Cup, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Reports suggest the BCB has raised concerns over the safety of its players in India and has therefore sought a change of venues.

"I cannot make any comment regarding the release of Mustafizur as this is their internal matter, but as far as taking part in the World Cup is concerned, it is an ICC event, and they will make the final call after taking everything into consideration," a BCB official told www.telecomasia.net.