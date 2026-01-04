India and Bangladesh's political relations have started to spill over cricketing affairs, with pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman's release from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad becoming an inflexion point. As protests in India strengthened over attacks against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, demands for Mustafizur's exit from the Indian Premier League intensified. After a BCCI request, the Knight Riders decided to release the left-arm pacer. But, this only seems to be the start of deteriorating cricketing relations between the two countries.

Asif Nazrul, an advisor to the Bangladesh government, has already asked for his country's matches in the T20 World Cup 2026 to be shifted from India to Sri Lanka, similar to what is the case with Pakistan.

In fact, Nazrul also said that he has requested the adviser for Bangladesh's Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B) to ensure that the broadcast of IPL in Bangladesh is suspended.

"I have requested the adviser for Information and Broadcasting to ensure that the broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh is also suspended.

"Under no circumstances will we tolerate any insult to Bangladeshi cricket, cricketers, or Bangladesh itself. The days of servitude are over," he said.

According to a report in PTI, there's a sense of disbelief in the BCB corridors that things took such a dramatic turn after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended former PM Khaleda Zia's funeral in Dhaka.

"The BCB announced the schedule for India's tour of Bangladesh because there was a sense of positivity, but now we need to get an official confirmation from the Indian board as to why Mustafizur's contract was cancelled," a BCB source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Till now BCCI hasn't communicated anything to BCB officially. Only after official communication will BCB decide further course of action," the source further said.

The pressure had been mounting on the BCCI over Rahman's participation after the recent killing of a Hindu man in the country and India's expression of concern for the safety of minorities there.

The criticism has also extended to KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with some politicians from the ruling BJP questioning the call to include the bowler in the current scenario.

Rahman has featured in eight IPL editions since 2016, missing the tournament only in 2019 and 2020.

He has played for teams such as Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The upcoming edition was going to be his first for three-time IPL winners KKR.

