Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have debunked a fake report circulating on social media claiming that captain Hardik Pandya is unhappy with the form of franchise great Rohit Sharma. The report further alleged that Hardik issued an ultimatum to Rohit ahead of IPL 2026, stating there would be "zero tolerance" if the former captain fails to deliver this season. Additionally, the viral post claimed the MI management itself is frustrated with Rohit's IPL strike-rate and consistency over recent years.

'Hardik Pandya has informed the management that there will be no tolerance this time if Rohit fails to deliver. The MI management is very frustrated with Rohit's performances over the last 10-12 years, as he has often scored only around 200-300 runs per season and that too at a strike rate close to 120, despite being one of the highest-paid players in the squad,' a social media user wrote on X.

However, MI quickly rubbished the claims with a savage response. 'Kuch bhi (Anything),' wrote MI, who last won the IPL in 2020, with a GIF of Hardik.

Hardik had replaced Rohit as captain of MI ahead of IPL 2024, a move which led to heavy criticism from fans.

MI will be aiming to overcome their five-season title drought this year. Last year, they made it to the playoffs, losing to the Punjab Kings by five wickets in the Qualifier two at Ahmedabad. They will open their campaign at home against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29.

Mumbai Indians (MI) full squad for IPL 2026: AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande (traded), Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Robin Minz, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Shardul Thakur (traded), Sherfane Rutherford (traded), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Will Jacks, Danish Malewar (Rs 30 lakh), Quinton de Kock (INR 1 Cr), Atharva Ankolekar (Rs 30 lakh), Mayank Rawat (Rs 30 lakh), Mohammad Izhar (Rs 30 lakh).

(With IANS Inputs)