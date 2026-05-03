Amid a lack of game time in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, fetched one of the biggest bids in the T20 Mumbai League auction on Saturday. Arjun, who is yet to play a game for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026, was roped in by the ARCS Andheri team for Rs 10 lakh, a 400 percent hike from his base price of Rs 2 lakh. As a result, Arjun will earn 33.3% of what he earns from his IPL salary with LSG.

Arjun will make his debut in the competition after he was declared eligible to be part in the tournament, despite representing different state association last season.

Tendulkar played for Goa for the past few seasons after moving from Mumbai. However, he was cleared by the BCCI to participate in the league as he did not play in any state league over the past 12 months.

"To maintain focus and prevent excessive exertion, each player is permitted to participate in only one officially recognised cricket league, excluding the Indian Premier League (IPL), during a twelve-month period commencing from the conclusion of the tournament in which they last participated," as per the BCCI guidelines for state associations hosting T20 tournaments.

"For instance, if a player has participated in a Twenty20 tournament organised by a State Association, which concluded on August 31, 2024, they will not be permitted to participate in any other Twenty20 tournament organised by any other State Association until September 1, 2025," it adds.

Arjun, who joined LSG ahead of the 2026 season following a stint with Mumbai Indians, has been working closely with coaching staff and senior players to refine his skills.

Having showcased his all-round capabilities in the domestic circuit for Goa, Arjun's latest exploits in the nets suggest he is ready for the high-pressure environment of the IPL.

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