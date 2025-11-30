West Indies T20 behemoth Andre Russell has announced his immediate retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), drawing curtains on a scintillating 12-season playing career in the competition. Russell was released by the Kinight Riders ahead of the auction for the 2026 season, with certain reports linking him with a move to the Chennai Super Kings, among other franchises. But, Russell decided to hang up his boots as a player and join the franchise as a coach instead.

The charismatic all-rounder, affectionately known as 'Dre Russ', made the shock announcement via an official video shared by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday. While he will still be active in other global leagues, Russell confirmed he will not be leaving the KKR family altogether, transitioning into the role of a coach.

The decision, Russell explained, was driven by a desire to exit on his own terms. "When I made this decision, I felt like it was the best decision at this point," he said in the video. "I don't want to fade out, I want to leave a legacy behind. It's best to retire when fans ask 'why? You still have some more in you. You still could go for a bit longer' instead of 'yeah, you should have done it years back.'"

Russell reflected on his incredible journey with KKR, a franchise he represented for 11 of his 12 IPL seasons. "I had some amazing times and great memories, hitting sixes, winning games, getting MVPs," he recalled. He also addressed the emotional conflict of the pre-auction period, which solidified his loyalty to the purple and gold. "When you are going through social media, you keep seeing yourself photoshopped in different jerseys (of other teams). I felt weird to see myself in any colour other than purple & gold and those thoughts kept going through my head, leading me to a few sleepless nights."

Andre Russell, The Coach

Russell confirmed he had been in talks with KKR management about his future, securing a new role that will keep his explosive energy within the team setup. He even spoke to owners Shahrukh Khan and Venky Mysore about the new role with the franchise.

"There have been a lot of conversations between me and Mr. Venky Mysore and also Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, about another chapter in my IPL journey," Russell confirmed, noting that they "have shown me love and respect and have appreciated whatever I've been doing on the field. To be in a setup that's familiar, matters to me a lot."

"So Kolkata, I'll be back. I'm here to say I will be a part of the KKR support staff as the new Power Coach in 2026," Russell announced. He believes the title perfectly encapsulates his strengths: "When I heard that name - 'Power Coach', I felt that describes Andre Russell the best, because the power that I possess when I bat, the energy that I show in the field with ball in hand, I can help in any department."

Russell's playing career concludes with formidable statistics: 2,651 runs scored at a staggering strike rate of 174.97, alongside 124 wickets taken, making him one of the most destructive and celebrated all-rounders in IPL history.

The all-rounder concluded with a message for his Kolkata fans: "So, see you soon. Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo."