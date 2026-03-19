The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was cleared to host the home games of Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the upcoming IPL 2026. However, the Karnataka government is all set to take major steps in order to ensure the safety of the spectators and technology is all set to play a major role. According to a report by News18, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be used to ensure that there is no overcrowding at any of the gates at the venue. In case any overcrowding is detected, the holding areas will be closed till the time all the spectators are safely guided to their designated seating areas.

“There will be the use of AI systems and heat imaging to ensure that there is no overcrowding at any of the gates. If congestion is detected, the holding areas will immediately be closed until people move safely into their designated seating areas," said a senior official.

The report further claimed that emergercy response mechanisms have been strengthened and authorities have created a green corridor from the venue to ensure that 'ambulances, fire services and other emergency services to have priority access'.

In addition, triage centres equipped with beds and medical facilities will be set up to provide immediate medical assistance if required. “There will be four ambulances stationed inside the stadium and another four outside for quick medical aid. Nearby hospitals will also remain on standby," the official said.

Earlier, the Karnataka government on Monday gave formal approval to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to host the 2026 Indian Premier League matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, ending months of uncertainty following the stampede after the team's maiden title win.

The 19th edition of the world's biggest T20 league begins on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the tournament opener, as per the schedule.

The formal approval came after a meeting chaired by Karnataka home minister Parameshwar with the Expert Committee, which was constituted by the state government, and representatives from the KSCA, RCB and their event management firm DNA.

"During the meeting, the Expert Committee presented its report outlining the preparedness and compliance measures undertaken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium," KSCA's official spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya informed in a statement.

"Based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee and after reviewing the arrangements in detail, the Hon'ble Home Minister has formally accorded approval for the conduct of the upcoming IPL matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru." "The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) places on record its sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Home Minister, Dr. G. Parameshwar, for his leadership, guidance and support in facilitating this approval," he added.