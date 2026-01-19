Fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the start of the biggest cricket carnival - the Indian Premier League (IPL). After 18 successful seasons, the 2026 edition of the cash-rich league will begin in March, with all ten teams vying for the coveted trophy. While the IPL has consistently delivered spectacular entertainment with thrilling matches, it often faces scrutiny over match-fixing allegations. However, former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel has firmly denied such claims, offering detailed insight into the league's security measures.

Parthiv, who represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, and Chennai Super Kings during his playing career, is currently the assistant coach of the Gujarat Titans.

"I don't think any game is ever fixed, nor do I believe anything is pre-decided -- like which team will win or what will happen in a match. I don't think that's possible, based on how much I have played and seen. All your phones, emails, and even details about who visits you at the hotel are recorded. You must account for all your movements, and there is tight security," Parthiv said on Jay Thadeshwar's podcast.

"Everyone needs accreditation. Even if the captain doesn't have accreditation, he will not be allowed to enter the ground or the dressing room on match day. There are photos of everyone who can access the dressing room and even the hotel areas. It's easy for people to say matches are fixed. It's not just the IPL - even in international cricket, people often talk about fixing. But there is a lot more at stake than simply winning," he added.

The IPL was notably embroiled in a major controversy in 2013 when a match-fixing scandal came to light. Players such as S Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan, and Ajit Chandila were arrested and later banned.

The scandal also resulted in Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals being suspended from the IPL for two seasons.