Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill once again entertained fans with his trademark social media digs, this time targeting Punjab Kings. Shreyas Iyer and Co.'s phenomenal run in IPL 2026 suffered a shocking setback on Sunday when they lost to Gill's GT in Ahmedabad. Despite posting 163/9, PBKS bowlers managed to stretch the game to the final over before Washington Sundar sealed the win with a six. After the victory, Gill took to social media and shared a hilarious picture mocking PBKS.

In the photo, Gill, along with Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar, recreated Punjab Kings' signature pose.

"Bas jeetna hai. Aava de," read the caption.

This was not Gill's first playful jab at rival franchises. It began after GT's clash against Chennai Super Kings, when Gill posted a picture holding a yellow whistle - a CSK trademark. Later, he mocked Royal Challengers Bengaluru by sharing a photo with Virat Kohli, captioned: "Play Bold @jaseholder98."

In the match against PBKS, Mohammed Siraj struck early, dismissing Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly in the opening over, while Kagiso Rabada removed Prabhsimran Singh in the sixth. Despite a 79-run stand between Suryansh Shedge (57 off 29) and Marcus Stoinis (40 off 31), PBKS were restricted to 163/9.

GT's chase also stumbled early, but Sai Sudharsan (57 off 41) anchored the innings before Washington Sundar (40* off 23) finished the job with a six in the final over.

With this win, GT climbed to sixth place with 12 points, while PBKS remained at the top of the table with 13 points.

"I think in chases like these, we would have liked to not take it as deep as it went but two crucial points. This is not the kind of wicket where we'll chase in 15-16 overs. So we thought maybe one over before or a couple of overs before. That was the talk. If someone is set they should go deep because it's not easy to hit from ball 1," said Gill after the match.

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