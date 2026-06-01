Rajasthan Royals batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again grabbed all the limelight following the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The 15-year-old, who smashed 776 runs this season, collected not one, not two, but five individual trophies, reasserting his dominance with the bat this campaign. Sooryavanshi won the Most Valuable Player, Orange Cap, Super Striker of the Season, Emerging Player of the Season, and the Most Sixes awards.

After collecting the awards, Sooryavanshi was invited to the stage by former India cricketer Ravi Shastri for a quick chat. However, what followed was a lighthearted exchange.

Shastri, in awe of Sooryavanshi's aggressive batting style, asked the teenager about the amount of milk he drinks, wondering from where he gets the strength to time the ball so cleanly despite being just 15.

"Aap kitna doodh pite ho roz?" asked Shastri.

In response, a laughing Sooryavanshi said, " Main ab doodh nahi pita (I don't drink milk anymore)."

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi became the youngest-ever recipient of the Orange Cap, rewriting record books at just 15 years and 65 days of age. The previous record was held by GT's Sai Sudharsan, who lifted the Orange Cap last year at 23 years and 231 days.

He finished IPL 2026 with a staggering 776 runs from 16 innings, a tally that remained untouched after Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill and his opening partner Sudharsan failed to mount a successful challenge in Sunday's final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Sooryavanshi's six-hitting spree became one of the defining stories of the season. Sooryavanshi launched 72 sixes across the campaign, eclipsing the long-standing IPL record of 59 set by Chris Gayle and establishing a new benchmark for power-hitting excellence.

(With IANS Inputs)

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