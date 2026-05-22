Chennai Super Kings faltered, made a comeback, raised hopes, and then finished short of the playoffs in IPL 2026. That is CSK's season in one line. They started with three losses, then recovered to win six matches. The hope did not last long as the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side lost their last three games to go out of the playoffs race on Thursday. Chennai Super Kings were all out for 140 in 13.4 overs chasing a 230-run target. The 89-run loss is CSK's biggest in the IPL.

Biggest defeat margins for CSK in the IPL

89 runs vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2026

60 runs vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2013

54 runs vs PBKS, Brabourne, 2022

50 runs vs RCB, Chennai, 2025

46 runs vs MI, Chennai, 2019

"When you are chasing 230, it's not easy against that (GT) bowling attack. The wicket was spongy to start, they started well. Our bowling wasn't good in the powerplay. It was hard to stop their openers. We had our chances to restrict them under 200, failed to do it," CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't beat around the bush.

Gaikwad believes that it was a catch-up game for them once they had lost three successive games in a row.

"Tough season, after a hat-trick of losses. We found momentum, we found the right spots, but were hit by injuries. Ramakrishna Ghosh and Jamie Overton going out unsettled us, we were always a batter or bowler short in the last three games." Gaikwad also explained that this season was a perfect case of transition happening in the CSK ranks.

"More than eight players have played less than 20 games, we have found out what areas we're lacking. We still got six away wins, proud of the unit.

"We have moved on from Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, the experience we had. Karthik Sharma, Urvil Patel, and Dewald Brevis are there. Karthik has potential, he has areas to improve. Urvil's playing a full season for the first time, that comes with expectations," Gaikwad reasoned.

The MS Dhoni Question

It was another season of "will he or won't he" for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who didn't play a single game, a first in 19 seasons of the IPL. But even then, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was tight-lipped when asked about the soon-to-be 45-year-old's future plans going forward.

"You and I will get to know it next year," Gaikwad's reply had one thing written all over it. Only Dhoni knows how he thinks.

While Dhoni hasn't made too many significant contributions with the willow in the past few years, Gaikwad maintained a customary, politically correct stance.

"It's a hard miss for us. He can come in those late overs and change the game just by staying at the crease. Never know about next season, but really happy with the guys we have," said Gaikwad, who knows what he wants but finds it difficult to express.

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill said: "Our bowlers hit lengths consistently. Yes, the odd ball will go over the rope, but it's about backing your lengths. I am happy with my batting, every time you are out, you think you could have done better."

With PTI inputs

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