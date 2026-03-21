At least 400 people were killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, earlier this week after air strikes by Pakistan. The attack took place around 9:00 pm on Monday, in which around 250 people were also injured, local media reported. "The Pakistani military regime carried out an airstrike at approximately 9:00 pm this evening on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, a 2,000-bed facility dedicated to the treatment of drug addiction. As a result of the attack, large sections of the hospital have been destroyed, and there are serious concerns about a high number of casualties," a Taliban spokesman said on X.

After the attack, several Afghanistan cricketers reacted strongly. Among them, spinner Allah Ghazanfar issued an emotional message to the international community. "I don't know what they're trying to prove. They come and target ordinary people, and we simply cannot accept this. Afghanistan cannot accept this," he said in an interview with News18.

"Everyone knows Afghanistan's history," he warned. "If that history repeats itself, it will be very bad for Pakistan."

The player, who will represent Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, concluded by saying that India is a "close friend" of Afghanistan and urged the international community to come together and support them.

"India is our close friend. We want to engage with them, to talk about these issues, so that things like this don't happen. This is our request to other countries too. This is not good for the people. Right now, the world is going through many challenges, and this is not good for anyone," he said.

Ghazanfar has now joined the Mumbai Indians camp and celebrated his birthday.