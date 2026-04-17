Whenever the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffer an unfavourable result in the Indian Premier League (IPL), owner Sanjiv Goenka inevitably becomes a focal point of social media discourse. Goenka, a man of undeniable passion for the sport, is often seen engaging in on-field conversations with his players. A recent exchange with captain Rishabh Pant immediately drew comparisons to his animated discussion with then-skipper KL Rahul during the 2024 season. After fans shared edited clips of the interaction with Pant online, it sparked a fresh wave of controversy. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Goenka opened up about becoming a "punching bag" for social media platforms seeking views through unjust narratives.

The "Scolding" Myth

Addressing the recent chat with Pant, Goenka clarified that the interaction was far from the "scolding" it was portrayed to be.

"Look, with a player like Rishabh, there is never a 'daat' (scolding) situation," Goenka explained. "But on social media, even if Sanjiv Goenka moves his hands a certain way, it becomes breaking news. I've become a very convenient punching bag. If you run a headline saying 'Sanjiv Goenka scolds his player,' you get instant views."

He emphasised that the public's perception is often skewed by isolated moments. "People need to understand that one incident doesn't define a person. We make mistakes, we learn, and we ensure we don't repeat them. The dressing room is happy, and the environment is positive; these outside narratives aren't actual issues."

Goenka admitted that his natural communication style, specifically his hand gestures, has been repeatedly misinterpreted. This has reached a point where he is consciously trying to alter his physical presence during conversations.

"It's funny how a simple gesture or hand movement outside the field becomes a national headline," he remarked. "I am naturally someone who speaks with a lot of hand movements, but seeing how things get misinterpreted, I am now literally learning to keep my hands behind my back while talking!"

On Allegations of "Interference"

As a businessman leading a high-profile sports franchise, Goenka has frequently faced accusations of interfering in technical cricketing matters. He countered these suggestions by pointing out the illogical nature of such a move.

"How do I respond to critics who say I interfere? Honestly, for someone who has never played professional cricket, it would be foolish of me to tell my players how to play. I have a massive team of experts who handle the technical side of the game."

While acknowledging his deep personal investment in the franchise's success, he drew a firm line between passion and professional coaching.

"Yes, I am passionate about the team. I want them to succeed and do well, but I don't understand the nuances of cricket the way an expert does. It would be completely out of place for me to give 'cricketing lessons' to professional athletes. My role is to support the team, not to coach them," he asserted.

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