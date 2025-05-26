As Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign comes to an end, Abhishek Sharma's father Raj Kumar Sharma has lauded Yuvraj Singh's contribution to his son's rise, calling the former India all-rounder a key figure in Abhishek's development. "Yuvraj Singh has played a major role in Abhishek's success," Raj Kumar told ANI. "He has worked really hard on him, and Abhishek has also put in the effort. I'm very proud of my son, his hard work is taking him forward. This game is all about performance, and those who perform, move ahead," he added.

Despite SRH failing to qualify for the playoffs, Abhishek emerged as a bright spot. He has joined an elite list, becoming the only batter to score over 400 runs in successive Indian Premier League seasons, each with a strike rate exceeding 180.

Sharma achieved this milestone in his outing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

Reflecting on SRH's underwhelming season, Raj Kumar said, "SRH is a very good team... but I don't know why they couldn't win more matches this year. When the IPL started, we thought they would perform well. It's okay, next year they'll come with better preparation and fix the things that lacked."

Coming to the match, a hundred from Heinrich Klaasen and a fifty from Travis Head powered SRH to 278/3 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders. This is the third-highest total by any team in IPL history.

Klaasen was awarded player of the match for his brilliant 105 off 39, including seven fours and nine sixes. Klaasen registered the fastest hundred of the ongoing IPL in 37 balls.

KKR endured a forgettable outing on Sunday as they failed to chase down a mammoth target of 279 set by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, crashing to a 110-run defeat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attack was led by a trio of effective performers, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, and Harsh Dubey, all of whom picked up three wickets each to dismantle KKR's batting line-up.

