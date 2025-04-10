Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Rashid Khan during Rajasthan Royal (RR)'s IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. With GT aiming to cross the 220-run mark at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Rashid attempted an audacious no-look flick off Tushar Deshpande in the penultimate over of the innings. However, he didn't get the desired elevation. Jaiswal, who was stationed at backward square leg, leapt at full stretch to his right and grabbed the ball with both hands.

The incident took place on the final ball of the 19th over and a video of the same has gone viral on social media.

No-look shot from Rashid but Jaiswal saw that coming



Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls off a blinder to cut short Rashid Khan's cameo



Meanwhile, GT climbed to the top of the IPL 2025 table with a 58-run thrashing of RR. GT registered their fourth successive victory in five matches to lead the 10-team table, while RR slipped to their 3rd straight loss.

Sai Sudharsan smashed 82 off 53 balls as Gujarat posted 217-6 after being invited to bat first at their home at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Pace bowler Prasidh Krishna then stood out with figures of 3-24 to help bowl out Rajasthan for 159 in 19.2 overs after Shimron Hetmyer top-scored with 52.

GT had a disappointing start when Rajasthan's England import bowler Jofra Archer bowled skipper Shubman Gill with a 147 kph (91.34 mph) delivery that rattled the off stump.

But Sudharsan after a cautious start put on key stands, including a 80-run second-wicket partnership with England's Jos Buttler, who hit 36, to lay the foundations for the mammoth total.

"I always try to see what I can do better, trying to improve my awareness and skill," Sudharsan said after being named player of the match.

"I feel I work a lot on basics that is helping me be a versatile batter."

"When you lose games, we also feel should we have chased?," said Samson. "But we want to be a team that wins games while chasing, not just win batting first."

(With AFP Inputs)