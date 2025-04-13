Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten 62 to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL 2025 clash in Jaipur. Virat took his time to get settled in, and then accelerated late on to help RCB cross the line with 2.3 overs to spare. However, there appeared to be a moment of worry as Kohli reached his fifty. When on 54, Kohli asked RR captain and wicket-keeper Sanju Samson to check his heartbeat, which Samson did.

Kohli reached his fifty off 39 balls with a big six over long on. However, the very next ball, he scampered a two along with Devdutt Padikkal.

In that moment, the 36-year-old must have felt something off as he asked Samson to check his heartbeat. Samson appeared to reassure Kohli, who once again felt his chest, but then eventually carried on.

Video: Virat Kohli asks Sanju Samson to check heartbeat

Kohli asking Sanju to check his heartbeat? What was this pic.twitter.com/2vodlZ4Tvf — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) April 13, 2025

RR vs RCB, IPL 2025: As it happened

Kohli struck his 100th half-century in T20 cricket to steer Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a thumping nine-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

England's Phil Salt set up Bengaluru's chase of 174 with his 33-ball 65 before fellow opener Kohli took charge to anchor the chase with an unbeaten 62 at Rajasthan's home in Jaipur.

The in-form Kohli smashed his third half-ton of this season and 66th in the T20 tournament to go level with Australia's David Warner.

Warner leads the fifty count in the T20 format with 108 half-centuries and Kohli second with 100 in 401 matches. Pakistan's Babar Azam is third with 90.

Salt set the tone of chase by clubbing Rajasthan pace bowler and England teammate Jofra Archer for a four and a six in the opening over.

Salt hit a 28-ball fifty and put on 92 with Kohli before drilling spinner Kumar Kartikeya to Yashasvi Jaiswal at midwicket, but the wicket was only a blip in the chase.

Kohli then shared an unbeaten stand of 83 with left-hander Devdutt Padikkal, who hit 40, to steer the team home with 15 balls to spare.