Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Devdutt Padikkal shared his experience of working with batting maestro Virat Kohli and his dream of lifting the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy with the franchise as they continue to prosper in the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league. It was a homecoming for Padikkal, who returned to RCB after spending three seasons away from Bengaluru. After Padikkal moved out of Bengaluru in 2022, he spent two seasons with the Rajasthan Royals and then a sole season with the Lucknow Super Giants.

In last year's mega auction, Bengaluru acquired him for his base price of Rs 2 crore, which meant Padikkal would be reunited with his former side and would have a shot at working with Virat once again. Padikkal has practiced with Virat, who served as his mentor for two months, a " surreal " experience for the 24-year-old southpaw.

"Working with Virat, being around Virat is something that is really special. The third year, when I was with RCB in the IPL, he was designated to be my mentor in the side, and that was something unreal. It was so weird to have one of the greats of the game be your mentor for two months. It was so fascinating. The things you could learn from him, just being around him the entire day, is something that I will treasure and something I learnt a lot from," Padikkal said in the latest edition of RCB Bold Diaries.

After reuniting with RCB, a franchise he holds a "soft spot", Padikkal aims to turn his dream of lifting the coveted IPL trophy with the Royal Challengers into reality. After playing four fixtures, RCB sits in the third spot with three victories and six points.

"Obviously, winning an IPL trophy for RCB is a dream. As an RCB fan, I am sure every single RCB fan wants this franchise to have that trophy. I am an RCB fan, and I feel the same," he said.

"Every year, even if I am part of the IPL, there is always a soft spot for RCB, watching them and hoping that they succeed as well. So, if not my team, it was always that I would hope that RCB would win. Coming into RCB again, my only dream would be to win that trophy for RCB," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)