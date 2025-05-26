Has MS Dhoni overstayed his welcome at Chennai Super Kings? At the age of 43, Dhoni continues to lead the franchise he first joined as an icon player in 2008. A whopping 18 seasons later, the veteran wicket-keeper batter continues to keep the world guessing about his next move. The season 2025 concluded with CSK remaining bottom of the points table, intensifying the voices of those who want a complete overhaul at the franchise, also hinting that it isn't possible till the time Dhoni is around

Former India spinner Murali Kartik admitted that the world absolutely adores MS Dhoni, but there comes a time when every sportsperson has to leave the arena. It's better to do it while people are asking why, over why not.

"As much as the world loves Dhoni and as much as certain things we don't want to end, a day has to come when they have to go. Sometimes what happens is that you don't want to be pushed, isn't it? Sometimes, you don't want even the ones who love you to actually say, 'You have overstayed your welcome'. Even if it's MS Dhoni or whoever, just think about it," Kartik said in a discussion on Cricbuzz.

Kartik even gave the example of Virat Kohli, who recently quit Test cricket, despite being fully fit at the age of 36.

"Now that Virat Kohli has gone, everyone is saying, 'you had two three years left. You are 36. You are so fit'. With Dhoni, you don't know. I have always said this he doesn't allow his left hand to know what his right hand is thinking. For us, it is very difficult to figure out what is going on in his mind," he added.

Questions have been raised over CSK's captaincy situation too. Dhoni had to lead the side after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the season due to an injury. Many wonder if Thala would continue to lead the team next season, if he plays, as Gaikwad is yet to impress as a leader.

"One of the main reasons why the captaincy was handed to Ruturaj was the passing of the baton so I don't think even if MS Dhoni comes back, with MS Dhoni you don't know what he's thinking, is it for the sake of the franchise or sake of whatever. No one knows. I don't think they will take the captaincy away from Ruturaj Gaikwad and give it to Dhoni," said Kartik.

"Those are huge shoes to fill, so you have to allow people to find their own shoes. You can't ask everyone to go into MS Dhoni's shoes. Everybody has to be their own person and figure out a way to learn on the job. Allow people to find their own boots and make them bigger rather than asking them to fill those boots," he added.