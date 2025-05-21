Delhi Capitals were in for a shocker on Wednesday in their must-win IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai as they missed regular captain Axar Patel. The star is not only a great left-arm spinner but is also a steady batter in the middle order. In his absence, Faf du Plessis is leading the Delhi Capitals against the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians. "Really sick in the last two days. We'll miss him today. Playing a good team today, we are up for it. We haven't been at our best in the last 5-6 games. Everyday there's a new opportunity. Looks a bit dry, we're chasing. Axar is not there, Axar is two players and it's difficult to replace him. We'll see how it goes," Delhi Capitals' stand-in captain Faf Du Plessis said at the toss.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said he too would have bowled first on this wicket. Pandya said they will have to play their best cricket if they are to advance into the knockout stage. He said the break has given them a chance to regroup and continue with their momentum. The Mumbai Indians skipper said they have not had a complete match and would like to tick a few boxes before the playoffs.

The match, originally scheduled to be played on May 15, was rescheduled because of the week-long suspension of the league due to violent conflict between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. It is a must-win for both teams. Both teams have one more game to play -- against Punjab Kings.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact substitutes: Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis (capt), Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Tristan Stubbs, Dushmantha Chameera, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact substitutes: KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Sediqullah Atal, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar