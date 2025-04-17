Mitchell Starc produced a display of brilliant pace bowling as Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals in Super Over during their IPL 2025 encounter. Starc defended 9 runs in the final over of the match and in the Super Over, he conceded 11 runs to clinch the match for DC. While RR fell short of the victory, their decision to not send Nitish Rana for the Super Over was criticised heavily by former Australia cricketer Shane Watson. Rana was the top-scorer for RR with a 28-ball-51 but his side opted for Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer for the Super Over. Watson was livid with the decision and went on to ask what was Rana's fault that he was not given a chance to bat once again.

"There were some brainfade moments as there were couple of run-outs. We kept on saying what wrong has Nitish Rana done that he was not sent in the Super Over. You have a batter who is set and has scored runs. In that case, not sending him made no sense," Watson said after the encounter.

A Mitchell Starc-inspired Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals via the super over in their Indian Premier League match on Wednesday.

Needing 12 runs in the super over, DC got them in four balls.

Asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals scored 188 for five.

In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 off 27 balls) and Nitish Rana (51 off 28 balls) scored brisk half-centuries to lead RR's charge before a brilliant final over by Starc took the game to the super over with the visitors finishing at 188 for four in 20 overs.

RR needed nine in the last over and Starc conceded only eight to stretch the game.

Earlier, the home team well served by Abhishek Porel's 37-ball 49 at the top of the order and even though KL Rahul consumed 32 balls for his 38, skipper Axar Patel (34 off 14 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (34 not out off 18) switched to top gear to help DC go past the 185-run mark.

(With PTI inputs)