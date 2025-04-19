Punjab Kings are off to a flying start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign under Shreyas Iyer. Punjab reportedly had both Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant on the wishlist ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, but the dynamics were such that they could only bid for Shreyas. Pant too seemed to be relieved not to be roped in by the Punjab franchise, and was happy to have joined Lucknow Super Giants for a record fee of INR 27 crore after being released by the Delhi Capitals. With PBKS enjoying a better campaign in comparison to LSG, a quote by Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta went viral on social media, though it turned out to be fake.

In the quote, Zinta seemed to be making a comparison between Iyer and Pant, calling the latter a 'big name', while the former a 'big performer'. However, the Bollywood actress took to social media to call the quote a fake one.

"We had both Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer- options we could have taken in the team. But we wanted a big performer, not a big name...so we took Shreyas Iyer in the team," the quote read.

"I'm so sorry but this is FAKE NEWS!", she said.

I'm so sorry but this is FAKE NEWS ! — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 19, 2025

Punjab Kings recorded some brilliant wins over the last few days, especially against Kolkata Knight Riders when they successfully defended a score of 111, a record in IPL. Yuzvendra Chahal was PBKS' hero in that game. In a post-match chat on YouTube, Preity Zinta couldn't hide her excitement at the result. “I just wanted to say I'm so, so happy,” she told Chahal. “In the past, we used to lose matches that were already won. But today, we won a match that looked lost!” Chahal then quipped, “Woh past tha! (that was past),” prompting a big smile on Zinta's face and heartwarming reply. “Exactly! So I'm really happy about that,” she said.