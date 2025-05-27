Rohit Sharma returned with yet another mediocre display in the IPL 2025 as he was dismissed for 24 while opening the innings for Mumbai Indians against Punjab Kings on Monday. Barring three half-centuries against Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, Rohit has not been able to fire. The match vs PBKS was a crucial one for MI. Had they won the match, the Hardik Pandya-led side would have finished in top two.

But in the first four overs, he just faced eight balls and scored five runs. Seeing that, Aakash Chopra commented that he hasn't faced much deliveries. In reply to that comment, Sehwag commented that it's a good thing that he did not face much balls in the Powerplay. Rohit has been dismissed nine times in 13 innings in IPL 2025.

"Acha hai. Is bahane woh powerplay ke baad tak tikke rahenge. Warna, powerplay mein jitni zyada gendein woh khelte hai, utne zyada chances ho jaate hai unke out hone ke. [It's good. This way, he would still be at the crease after the powerplay. Otherwise, the more balls he faces in the powerplay, the more chances are there of him getting out]," Virender Sehwag said on commentary.

Punjab Kings scored 187/3 in 18.3 overs to defeat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Priyansh Arya (62) and Josh Inglis (73) put on a 109-run stand for the second wicket to set-up the important victory,

With this win, Punjab have virtually confirmed the first spot, citing their superior run-rate over RCB, who have a chance of levelling PBKS on points when they face LSG on Wednesday.

In the first innings, where batters failed to make much of a mark, Suryakumar Yadav's gritty 57 led Mumbai Indians to a total of 184/7 in 20 overs against Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

After being put to bat first, Ryan Rickelton (27) took to an attacking approach, which saw him score three boundaries in the opening two overs while Rohit Sharma (24) struggled to get going.

With runs beginning to flow, Shreyas Iyer reintroduced Marco Jansen, after he only went for six runs in his first over, and he delivered his national team compatriot's wicket on the first ball. A back of a length delivery saw Rickelton try to pull but he mistimed it straight to the PBKS skipper at mid-on.

Yadav took the attack to Kyle Jamieson, who was playing his first game of the season after replacing Lockie Ferguson, for two boundaries and a six for a 15-run over.

Rohit certainly struggled on the day as he knocked his way to 24 off 21 deliveries. His time at the crease came to an end when he once again tried to go after Brar but this time could only find Nehal Wadhera, who ran in from long-on to take a solid low catch.

With IANS inputs