Royal Challengers Bengaluru claimed a comfortable seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings on Sunday at Mullanpur. RCB began the 'Revenge Week' of IPL 2025 in style as they completely outplayed PBKS in all the departments to earn the crucial two points. Opting to bowl first, RCB restricted PBKS to 157/6 in 20 overs with Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma scalping two wickets each. Later, the Rajat Patidar-led side did not face much hiccups as Virat Kohli's unbeaten 73-run knock powered them to victory.

After the game, a very heartfelt scene was captured as Kohli met and interacted with PBKS co-owner and actress Preity Zinta. In a pictures going viral on social media, the duo was seen hugging and sharing some laughter.

Beautiful Video of The GOAT Virat Kohli as he meets Preity Zinta & players pic.twitter.com/ok4XSkOjaI — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) April 21, 2025

This moment was the biggest example of sportsmanship as Preity happily interacted with Kohli despite her team's big defeat.

After the defeat, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted that the team needs to work on the batting performance.

"If you see the majority of our batters like to go from ball one, we've struggled to assess the wicket when we bat first. Otherwise we've not been able to capitalise on the starts we've been getting. We weren't able to set a total we could defend. If you see the positives, we got a great start, the bowlers have been doing a tremendous job," said Iyer after the match.

Despite promising starts from their top order, PBKS once again faltered in the middle overs, struggling to maintain momentum and post a defendable total. The inconsistency from the middle order has now become a concern for the franchise, something Iyer was candid about.

"We keep talking about adapting to the wicket. Few of the other middle-order batsmen need to step up; need to take the bull by the horns. I'm in a great mind space. Just that I need to cross ten runs. I just need to be free-flowing as well," he added.

PBKS now have a six-day break before their next match -- a crucial window to regroup and reassess.