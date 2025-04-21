KKR vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2025: KKR Axe 2 Stars, Shubman Gill Asked About 'Wedding Bells'. Reply Is...
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score, IPL 2025: KKR have won the toss and opted to bowl vs GT, and made two big changes.
KKR vs GT LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2025 clash. Sitting in seventh spot, KKR have made two big changes against GT. KKR have endured topsy-turvy form in IPL 2025, winning every alternate game. On the other hand, Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans have been consistent, winning five out of their seven matches. Several high-price KKR stars, such as Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell, are under pressure to perform. (Live Scorecard)
Kolkata Knight Riders XI vs GT: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates - KKR vs GT LIVE Score, straight from Eden Gardens, Kolkata:
- 19:01 (IST)KKR vs GT LIVE: KKR WIN TOSS!Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss! He has opted to bowl against Gujarat Titans, stating the dry nature of the Eden Gardens pitch today. Two changes for KKR - Gurbaz comes in for De Kock and Moeen Ali is back too.No changes made by Gujarat Titans.
- 18:49 (IST)KKR vs GT LIVE: The return of Abhishek NayarOne huge positive for KKR will be the return of Abhishek Nayar, after he was reportedly removed from Team India's support staff by BCCI. Nayar played a huge hand in building KKR's title-winning team of 2024, nurturing several players along the way.
- 18:39 (IST)KKR vs GT LIVE: GT Predicted XIHere's Gujarat Titans' probable XII vs GT: B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma.The Titans seem settled and are unlikely to alter their lineup. Washington Sundar may be considered.
- 18:37 (IST)KKR vs GT LIVE: KKR Predicted XIHere's Kolkata Knight Riders' probable XII vs GT: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.Don't be surprised to see young Luvnith Sisodia be given a game either.
- 18:35 (IST)KKR vs GT LIVE: KKR's bowling in formWhile there are big questions mark on batting, KKR's bowling is hitting peak form at the right time. The spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine are delivering wickets again, as is Harshit Rana with vital spells at the top and in the middle overs.KKR have bowled CSK and PBKS for 103 and 111 respectively in their last two games!
- 18:33 (IST)KKR vs GT LIVE: L,W,L,W,L,W,LLoss, Win, Loss, Win, Loss, Win, Loss: KKR have won and lost every alternate game so far in IPL 2025. If they follow the trend today and win, they will jump up to sixth spot, and remain in striking distance of the top four. However, a loss would be a huge hit to their playoffs chances.
- 18:32 (IST)Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: Ajinkya Rahane starringThere were quite a few critics when Ajinkya Rahane was appointed KKR captain, but so far, the veteran has led the men in purple admirably, performing well with the bat and showing his presence off the field. Rahane has piled up 221 runs for KKR this season and is comfortably the highest run-scorer.
April 21, 2025
- 18:28 (IST)KKR vs GT LIVE: What about Sai Sudharsan?It is hard to make your presence felt in a star-studded batting lineup featuring Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, but that is exactly what B Sai Sudharsan has done. With 365 runs in just seven matches, Sai Sudharsan is only 3 runs away from taking back the Orange Cap for IPL 2025. The southpaw has smashed four fifties in 7 games.
- 18:20 (IST)KKR vs GT LIVE: Homecoming for Gill, Prasidh?Shubman Gill and Prasidh Krishna were once teammates together at KKR, but are now shining for Gujarat. Gill has found his groove as captain, while Prasidh is currently the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2025, with 14 wickets to his name.
- 18:15 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE: Bhogle, Doull controversyJust ahead of the game, reports have suggested that the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) have written a letter to the BCCI to ban reputed commentators Harsha Bhogle and Simon Doull to commentate on games held at Eden Gardens. This request has reportedly been accepted by the BCCI.While there doesn't seem to be any link to KKR in this regard, they'll hope to put this chaos behind when they play today.
- 18:13 (IST)KKR vs GT LIVE: H2HKKR and GT have played only four times previously in IPL history, with the Titans winning twice and KKR winning once. That win, of course, was the incredible game where Rinku Singh smashed five sixes in a row to win it for the men in purple.In 2024, the contest between the two sides was washed out.
- 18:09 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE: KKR stars under pressureKKR's costly middle order is under immense pressure after their capitulation against Punjab Kings. Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 23.75 crore), Rinku Singh (Rs 13 crore) and Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore) must step up on a more regular basis, having let KKR down in two run chases so far this season.
- 18:00 (IST)Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans LIVE: GT in form!Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, are table-toppers of IPL 2025. After a disappointing 2024, the new-look GT has performed admirably under the leadership of Shubman Gill. They dispatched Delhi Capitals in their previous match, chasing down 204!
- 17:59 (IST)KKR vs GT LIVE: KKR need to winKolkata Knight Riders have had five days to try and forget a painful loss against Punjab Kings, where they failed to chase down a total of just 112. Now, the men in purple sit in seventh spot, and are in danger of losing track of the top 4 if they lose today.
- 17:59 (IST)KKR vs GT LIVE: Hello and welcome!A very good afternoon to one and all for the live coverage of the IPL 2025 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans! We're back at the iconic Eden Gardens today as the reigning champions take on the 2022 winners.
