It was a memorable night for all the Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans as Jitesh Sharma and co registered an emphatic six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in their last league stage match of IPL 2025. Opting to bowl, RCB bowlers faced a tough time as LSG posted a whopping total of 227/3 in 20 overs with skipper Rishabh Pant fighting his lean patch and hammering a century. However, the picture completely changed in the second innings as stand-in skipper Jitesh led from the front and took RCB home in just 18.4 overs.

Jitesh scored an unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls and helped his side register a comfortable win. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed a six off Ayush Badoni to take RCB across the line.

As soon as Jitesh hit the winning six, the entire RCB camp went berserk in celebrations. However, star batter Virat Kohli stole the show with his child-like celebration as he jumped off the chair and hugged his teammates.

He was later seen making some gestures towards his wife Anushka Sharma, who celebrating RCB's win from the stands. The camera then panned towards Anushka, who then clapped and even gave a flying kiss to Kohli.

"I can't express my thoughts, I was thinking about just staying in the present. When Virat got out I thought of taking the game deep and that is what my mentor (Dinesh Karthik) tells me that the kind of calibre I have I can finish the game from any situation," said Jitesh during the post-match presentation.

"This is a very big franchise and I am enjoying the pressure and when I see these players (like Virat, Krunal and Bhuvi) I feel excited that I am getting to play with these players. We will enjoy this moment and whatever momentum we got in this game, we will take it forward (into the next game). Credit goes to Rajat for giving me this responsibility (maintaining the excellent record of winning away from home this season)," he added.

After finishing second in the group standings, Bengaluru has booked a date with Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, while Gujarat will square off against Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday.