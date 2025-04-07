Virat Kohli shared a heartwarming moment with Jasprit Bumrah during the IPL 2025 encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians on Monday. Virat looked in sublime form as he slammed 67 off 42 deliveries - a knock that included a stunning six off Jasprit Bumrah. On the fifth delivery of the 11th over, Rajat Patidar played a delivery from Bumrah straight back to the bowler. Bumrah quickly collected the ball and attempted a run-out on the non-striker's end. It did not result in any dismissal and while walking back, Kohli cheekily pushed him away leaving Bumrah in splits.

Brisk half-centuries by skipper Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a competitive 221 for five against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match on Monday.

Invited to bat first, Patidar led from the front with a scintillating 64 off 32 balls after star batter Kohli helped himself to a 42-ball 67 at the Wankhede Stadium. Devdutt Padikkal chipped in with a quick-fire 37 in 22 deliveries, as RCB toyed with the MI bowling attack.

Coming in to bat in the 15th over, Jitesh Sharma smashed 40 off 19 balls to help RCB end on a blazing note. The returning Jasprit Bumrah was the best MI bowler as he conceded just 29 runs in his four overs.