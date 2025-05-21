Retired from T20Is and Tests, India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli has understandably vacated some time from his busy schedule to focus on a few new chapters. Enjoying a fruitful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kohli was spotted trying his hand at pickleball with his wife Anushka Sharma. RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik and his wife Deepika Pallikal, who is a professional squash player, could also be seen playing the sport in RCB camp.

RCB shared a post on Instagram, asserting that the pickleball fever has caught up with their squad.

After Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket, he and Anushka paid a visit to the holy town where Lord Krishna spent his childhood went viral on social media. In Vrindavan, Virat and Anushka met Sant Premanand Govind Sharan and received his blessings.

Kohli took to Instagram on Monday to draw curtains on his illustrious 14-year-long Test career with 9,230 runs in 123 matches, including a stellar 30 centuries and 31 fifties.

The couple was previously spotted visiting several temples over the couple of years. In January this year, Virat, Anushka Sharma and their children visited Vrindavan to seek the blessings of Premanand Ji Maharaj, the photos of which went viral on social media.

In 2023, the couple visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Earlier, the duo took a spiritual journey to Neem Karoli Baba ashram, Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand.

Virat's Test retirement decision came after it was reported that Kohli had communicated his decision to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of next month's five-match Test series against England.

Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011, has been a cornerstone of India's red-ball resurgence over the past decade. His aggressive captaincy, prolific batting, and unmatched intensity have helped transform India into a formidable Test side both at home and abroad.

He hung up his spikes as the fourth-most successful Test captain with 40 wins overall, behind Graeme Smith (53 wins), Ricky Ponting (48 wins), and Steve Waugh (41 wins).

With IANS Inputs