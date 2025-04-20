The 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a solid Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as he started off his innings with a six on his first ball, making him the 10th player to do so. Suryavanshi joined the elite list during the IPL clash between RR and LSG at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The teenage batter started his IPL journey by smoking Avesh Khan for a massive six over covers, having everyone in awe. His innings was ended by Aiden Markram, who got him stumped by Rishabh Pant for an impactful 34 in 20 balls, with two fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 170.00. He also had an 85-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal during a run-chase of 181.

Here are the three records that Vaibhav Suryavanshi on his first day in the IPL.

At the age of 14 years and 23 days, Suryavanshi is now the youngest debutant in IPL, which started in 2008. Suryavanshi broke the record of Prayas Ray Barman, who made IPL debut at 16 years and 157 days in 2019. He was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Suryavanshi also became the youngest batter to hit a six in IPL. Before Saturday, the record was held by Riyan Parag, who is playing for RR. Parag hit a six aged 17 years and 161 days. Suryavanshi is also now the youngest to hit a four in IPL. Before Saturday, Prayas Ray Barman held this record for six years.

Suryavanshi has also joined the elite company of Australia's Rob Quiney, the Caribbean's Kevon Cooper, West Indies icon Andre Russell, West Indies all-rounder Carlos Braithwaite, India's Aniket Choudhary, West Indies' Javon Searles, India's Siddhesh Lad, Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana, and India's Sameer Rizwi in the elite company of players who kickstarted their IPL careers with a six on the very first ball.

Coming to the match, LSG won the toss and opted to bowl first. Half-centuries from Aiden Markram (66 in 45 balls, with five fours and three sixes), Ayush Badoni (50 in 34 balls, with five fours and a six) and a cameo from Abdul Samad (30* in 10 balls, with four sixes) took LSG to 180/5 in their 20 overs. RR fell short of the target by two runs. It was RR's fourth loss on the trot.