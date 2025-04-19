Punjab Kings continue their fairytale run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, clinching another convincing victory in a low-scoring contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday. The Shreyas Iyer-led side successfully managed to restrict Rajat Patidar's men to a score of 95/9 in a rain-hit encounter that saw the teams playing a 14-over-per-side contest. Tim David's late blitz, which saw the Australian hard-hitter hit a half-century, gave RCB a slight chance of a fightbac,k but Punjab batters were on the money yet again.

Thanks to the win, PBKS climbed to the No. 2 spot in the points table, with 5 wins in 7 matches while RCB sit 4th with 4 wins in 7 matches. It was also the third home defeat in a row for the Bengaluru franchise, with all of their wins coming in away encounters.

IPL 2025 Updated Points Table After RCB vs PBKS Match:

Orange Cap Standings:

Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran remains the top-scoring batter in the league this season, with 357 runs in 7 matches at an average of 59.50. Gujarat Titans, Sai Sudharsan and Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh occupy the second and the third spots respectively with scores of 329 and 295. RCB stalwart Virat Kohli hasn't had the best of outings recently, but he isn't far from the top three. With 249 runs in 7 matches, Kohli is placed at the No. 6 spot at present.

Purple Cap Standings:

Chennai Super Kings' Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed occupies the No. 1 spot in the list of bowlers with 12 wickets in 7 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Josh Hazlewood, who clinched three wickets against Punjab Kings, took his tally to 12 scalps too, putting him in the No. 2 spot at present. Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav is next with 11 wickets in 6 matches.

