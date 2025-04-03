One of the finest white-ball batters of the modern generation, Rohit Sharma, has had a strange start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Rohit has only scored 21 runs in three matches so far, making fans wonder if the time has come for the Hitman to make way for another player on the bench. However, former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and Manoj Tiwary have, instead, asked Rohit to alter his approach a little in the coming games for Mumbai Indians.

Rohit remains one of the most attacking opening batters in the game but his ultra-aggressive approach isn't reaping the rewards it intends to at the moment. Manoj Tiwary, who is an IPL-winner with Kolkata Knight Riders, feels Rohit should tone down his approach a little and look to spend more time on the pitch.

"There should be a season where he wins the Orange Cap. He's too good a player to not score consistently. Recently, he has changed his approach towards batting when he plays for India, and it's fine. But, I feel he's too good to play that quickly. If he stays at the crease... he is a player who has scored three double-centuries in ODIs. He will play shots if he stays. He plays too fast, sometimes. He's too good to miss out on his innings," Tiwary said in a chat on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag, who accompanied Tiwary on the show, also advised Rohit to set the target of playing 15 overs in a game, which should automatically se him scored around a hundred runs.

"He should enjoy his cricket. He shouldn't think of how many runs he has to score. He should just step out with the mindset that it's his day.

"He needs to score big. If he plays 15 of the 20 overs, he can easily score 80-100 runs. He should score impactful runs," said the former India batter.