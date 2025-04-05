Rookie leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi's ability to consistently hit an immaculate length with subtle variations, such as the off-break and carrom ball, makes him a dangerous bowler, feels former Australian white-ball great Shane Watson. The 25-year-old Delhi spinner Rathi, the break-out star of this IPL season for Lucknow Super Giants, has already taken six wickets at an economy rate of 7.62 with his skipper Rishabh Pant completing his quota in all four games.

"It seemed like he was born to perform on this IPL stage. He wasn't reserved—he was out there, beating his chest, showing confidence, and executing beautifully," Watson told on JioHotstar after LSG defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs with Rati getting the 'Player of The Match' award for his 1 for 21 in four overs which included eight dot balls.

In fact, Rathi brought LSG back into the game when Naman Dhir (46 off 24 balls) was looking ominous. He breached Dhir's defence with a carrom ball that turned like an off-break.

"What stands out about Digvesh is how simple he keeps his game. He runs in, uses his variations—the carrom ball and off-spinner—but his control over length is what makes him so dangerous. When a bowler gets the length right, it's tough for batters to step out or go on the back foot," Watson explained.

"To think that in a high-scoring game, where nearly 200 runs were posted, he conceded just 21 runs in his four overs—that's something very, very special." Rathi mentioned that his passion for spin bowling grew watching Sunil Narine bowl and Watson also found shades of Narine in the Delhi lad who sports a flowing mane.

"It's the kind of impact we usually see from Sunil Narine. That's why he was the Man of the Match—performances like this don't happen often. But that's the beauty of the IPL. Every season, new talents like Digvesh burst onto the scene and showcase their incredible skills.” Watson was all praise for Shardul Thakur, whose crucial 19th over, in which he conceded only seven runs, made it easier for Avesh Khan to defend 22 runs in the final over.

"Shardul executed brilliantly. He knew he had to commit to his yorker. Typically, bowlers rely on changes of pace early on, but that just wasn't working tonight. So, he focused on nailing his yorkers, especially against an in-form Hardik Pandya." The performance would be a morale booster for Shardul, who wasn't originally picked by any franchise, said Watson.

"Bowling a seven-run over at such a crucial stage, with Hardik at the crease, was special. That's a big confidence booster for him. Given that Shardul went unsold in the auction and then got picked up as a free agent, you can see how determined he is to prove himself. He's now delivered two strong performances, and this one played a major role in LSG getting over the line.”

