SRH Vs DC LIVE Score, IPL 2025: KL Rahul On Verge Of Shattering Virat Kohli's Record As DC Face SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad host Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2025 match on Monday in Hyderabad.
SRH Vs DC LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad host Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2025 match on Monday in Hyderabad. KL Rahul will have the chance of shattering Virat Kohli's massive record of being the fastest Indian to score 8000 T20 runs. Recent defeats for Delhi Capitals -- the latest being the 14-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders -- have seen their campaign take a beating but they have still managed to keep their playoff hopes alive. Apart from this, participation of skipper Axar Patel, who suffered an injury in the previous match, is also uncertain. SRH, on the other hand, have not been able to capitalise on the tons of experience they have in their side and this is a do-or-die game for them. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of IPL 2025 match between SRH and DC:
- 18:16 (IST)SRH vs DC LIVE: Big record for KL RahulKL Rahul is just 43 runs away from scoring 8000 T20 runs. He will become the third Indian batter ever to achieve the feat after Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. However, if he can achieve it against SRH, he will surpass Virat to become the fastest Indian batter to do so.
- 18:06 (IST)SRH vs DC LIVE: DC's path to playoffsWith 12 points from 10 matches, Delhi Capitals are placed just outside the Top 4 in the points table. However, any losses right now will seriously harm their chances of finishing in the Top 4. The past couple of games have been quite disappointing for them and they will be looking to bounce back with a win in Hyderabad.
- 17:46 (IST)SRH vs DC LIVE: Massive headache for SRHIshan Kishan's form has been a major concern for Sunrisers Hyderabad as the wicket-keeper batter has scored just 196 runs in 10 matches. However, it included one century in the first game of the tournament and that clearly shows how much he has struggled since then.
