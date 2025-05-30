As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up for their fourth IPL final, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes there's one team they wouldn't want to face—Mumbai Indians (MI). Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said RCB will be praying MI don't make it to the final in Ahmedabad. RCB sealed their place after thrashing Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, while MI will first play Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator, with the winner then taking on PBKS in Qualifier 2 on June 1.

Ashwin, who played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, said the five-time champions MI are the only team capable of denying RCB their maiden IPL title. “If RCB has to win the IPL, then Gujarat Titans should win against Mumbai Indians. MI are one team that you cannot allow to enter the final, you have to stop them at any cost,” Ashwin said in his analysis of the playoffs.

He added that if he were in RCB's shoes, he would prefer facing Gujarat Titans in the final rather than MI, who he believes are the only real threat to Rajat Patidar's side. “RCB will keep their fingers crossed to not have Mumbai Indians in the final. It looks like RCB are going the distance, but it is cricket; anything can happen. If I was RCB, I would want to face Gujarat Titans” he said.

Ashwin also touched upon Virat Kohli's incredible run in the past year, saying everything seems to be aligning for the RCB star. Kohli, who has never won the IPL, has had a stellar run in international cricket recently—winning both the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

“Virat Kohli, I want to tell you all one thing. I don't want to make it about him, but I cannot help but feel that this is RCB's year. People used to say Kohli has no ICC title, and now he has two in the space of a year. Not as captain, but he's still been central to the wins. He's also one of the greatest Indian Test captains. Is he going to win the first-ever IPL title for RCB in the 18th season? If they are chasing in the final, Kohli knows how to handle those situations,” Ashwin said.

RCB booked their final berth with a dominant performance in Qualifier 1. After bowling out Punjab Kings for just 101, Phil Salt led the chase with an unbeaten half-century, helping the team reach the target in only 10 overs. Kohli, however, had a rare failure, scoring just 12 runs.

Despite the low score, Kohli has had a remarkable season—scoring 614 runs in 14 matches at an average of 55.82 and a strike rate of 146.54. With the final looming, RCB fans will be hoping for another match-winning performance from their talisman.

RCB will now wait to find out who they face in the final—MI, GT or PBKS. But as Ashwin puts it, if it's Mumbai, “stop them at any cost.”

