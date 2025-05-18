Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer set expectations from overseas stars clear as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season resumed after a week-long break due to the military conflict between India and Pakistan. A number of overseas stars decided not to return to India for the remaining IPL campaign, citing their own 'personal reasons', forcing the franchises to sign replacements. The Punjab Kings were taking on the Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala when the IPL season 18 had to come to a halt. The match couldn't even finish as the authorities had to abandon the contest mid-way.

Ahead of the start of the match against the Royals, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was asked about the situation his team was forced into due to certain overseas stars' stance. Iyer showed absolute maturity as he said that he understood the apprehensions certain players had.

"Wicket looks fantastic," Shreyas Iyer said after winning the toss and opting to bat first. "To be honest, we were missing being out here and definitely all of us got back and are in high spirits to get the opportunity. The mindset has been strong, trying to make the best use of all the opportunities we have been provided. You have to respect the wishes of players who have chosen not to return for the IPL 2025 resumption. Mitch Owen, Jansen, and Azmatullah Omarzai are the three overseas players in their batting XI."

Iyer's counterpart Sanju Samson, on the other hand, said that he would've wanted to field first had he won the toss.

"Wanted to bowl first after how the pitch behaved in the last game against RCB. Let's see how it plays out today. I am okay, hundred percent fit. I would love to respect where he (Suryavanshi) is batting. He has played well for us. I will bat down the order, I come in for Nitish Rana. Maphaka comes in for Jofra Archer," he said.

Punjab Kings have done very well this campaign, and are one win away from all but sealing a spot in the playoffs. A victory against Rajasthan today can take them to the No. 1 spot in the points table.