The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council brought back the old rule that allowed franchises to register players who have retired from international cricket or not played in a long time as 'uncapped'. The rule allowed all 10 IPL franchises to rethink their retention strategies, but many believe that the changes were brought in especially for the legendary MS Dhoni, with Chennai Super Kings now capable of retaining him as an uncapped player for a small price of INR 4 crore.

Though CSK claimed that they haven't had any discussion with Dhoni on the matter yet, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has no doubts that IPL rules were changed simply because the organisers wanted Dhoni to continue playing.

"You will get the chance to see MS Dhoni again. He is fit, batting at a strike rate of 200, keeping well, and that is why I believe the rules will keep changing till he wants to play. If he wants to play in the IPL, he will play. He is such a big player, such a big match-winner, and has been a leader for CSK," said Kaif during a chat on Star Sports.

Though it's a bold claim, Kaif doesn't think the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was wrong in making alterations in the rulebook. Kaif also feels that IPL rules will keep on changing till Dhoni decides to continue playing. But, Kaif doesn't find anything wrong with it.

"I believe the rule has been changed rightly. I believe if he is fit and playing well, why not, change the rule and let him play. Everyone knows the rule has been changed for Dhoni sahab, and why not, you will want to change the rule for a player like Dhoni," the former India batter asserted.

Dhoni had hinted that his continuity as a player in the IPL would depend upon the league's retention rules. While the rules are officially out, the veteran wicket-keeper batter is yet to make his stance clear on the matter.